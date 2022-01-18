TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022 _____ 214 FPUS54 KCRP 180859 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 TXZ343-182230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ443-182230- Nueces Islands- 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ243-182230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ234-182230- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ239-182230- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight chance of light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ242-182230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ342-182230- Coastal Kleberg- 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ442-182230- Kleberg Islands- 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ344-182230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ244-182230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ245-182230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ345-182230- Aransas Islands- 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ346-182230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ246-182230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ247-182230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ347-182230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet and light freezing rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ447-182230- Calhoun Islands- 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of light sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ233-182230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light sleet. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ232-182230- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light sleet. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ241-182230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain, light sleet and light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ231-182230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light snow and light sleet. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ240-182230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ229-182230- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of light snow. A slight chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers, light snow and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ230-182230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 259 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of light snow and light sleet. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ PH\/TC _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather