TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

219 FPUS54 KCRP 141007

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

TXZ343-142215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-142215-

Nueces Islands-

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 35 mph becoming

northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-142215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-142215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-142215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-142215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-142215-

Coastal Kleberg-

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-142215-

Kleberg Islands-

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-142215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-142215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ245-142215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-142215-

Aransas Islands-

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph increasing to

northwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-142215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-142215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-142215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-142215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-142215-

Calhoun Islands-

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-142215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ232-142215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ241-142215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-142215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-142215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-142215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light west winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-142215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

407 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

