Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

TXZ343-102300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ443-102300-

Nueces Islands-

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ243-102300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ234-102300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ239-102300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ242-102300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ342-102300-

Coastal Kleberg-

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ442-102300-

Kleberg Islands-

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ344-102300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ244-102300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ245-102300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ345-102300-

Aransas Islands-

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ346-102300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ246-102300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ247-102300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ347-102300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ447-102300-

Calhoun Islands-

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ233-102300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ232-102300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ241-102300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ231-102300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ240-102300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ229-102300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-102300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

334 AM CST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

