TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

Nueces Islands-

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature

around 70.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

Kleberg Islands-

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Aransas Islands-

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

south winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

326 AM CST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

