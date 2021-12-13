TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021 _____ 788 FPUS54 KCRP 130854 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 TXZ343-132230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ443-132230- Nueces Islands- 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ243-132230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ234-132230- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ239-132230- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ242-132230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ342-132230- Coastal Kleberg- 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ442-132230- Kleberg Islands- 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ344-132230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ244-132230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ245-132230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ345-132230- Aransas Islands- 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ346-132230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ246-132230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ247-132230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ347-132230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ447-132230- Calhoun Islands- 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ233-132230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ232-132230- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ241-132230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ231-132230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ240-132230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ229-132230- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. $$ TXZ230-132230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 254 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

_____