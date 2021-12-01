TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021 _____ 679 FPUS54 KCRP 010920 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 TXZ343-012215- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ443-012215- Nueces Islands- 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ243-012215- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ234-012215- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ239-012215- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ242-012215- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ342-012215- Coastal Kleberg- 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ442-012215- Kleberg Islands- 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ344-012215- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ244-012215- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ245-012215- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ345-012215- Aransas Islands- 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ346-012215- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ246-012215- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-012215- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ347-012215- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ447-012215- Calhoun Islands- 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ233-012215- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ232-012215- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ241-012215- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ231-012215- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ240-012215- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ229-012215- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ230-012215- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 320 AM CST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. 