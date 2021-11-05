TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nueces Islands-

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

