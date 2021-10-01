TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021 _____ 961 FPUS54 KCRP 010845 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 TXZ343-012115- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ443-012115- Nueces Islands- 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ243-012115- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ234-012115- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ239-012115- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ242-012115- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ342-012115- Coastal Kleberg- 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ442-012115- Kleberg Islands- 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ344-012115- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ244-012115- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ245-012115- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ345-012115- Aransas Islands- 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ346-012115- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ246-012115- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light east winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ247-012115- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ347-012115- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ447-012115- Calhoun Islands- 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ233-012115- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ232-012115- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ241-012115- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ231-012115- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ240-012115- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ229-012115- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-012115- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 345 AM CDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather