Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

TXZ343-182215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-182215-

Nueces Islands-

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ243-182215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-182215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-182215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings around 110 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-182215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-182215-

Coastal Kleberg-

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-182215-

Kleberg Islands-

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ344-182215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-182215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-182215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-182215-

Aransas Islands-

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-182215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-182215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-182215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ347-182215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-182215-

Calhoun Islands-

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-182215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-182215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-182215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-182215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-182215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-182215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-182215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 18 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

