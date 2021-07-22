TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

TXZ343-222115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-222115-

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-222115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-222115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-222115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ242-222115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-222115-

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-222115-

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-222115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-222115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-222115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-222115-

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-222115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-222115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-222115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-222115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-222115-

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-222115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-222115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-222115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-222115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-222115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-222115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ230-222115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CDT Thu Jul 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

