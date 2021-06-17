TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

704 FPUS54 KCRP 170838

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

TXZ343-172145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ443-172145-

Nueces Islands-

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-172145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ234-172145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ239-172145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ242-172145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ342-172145-

Coastal Kleberg-

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-172145-

Kleberg Islands-

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ344-172145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-172145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ245-172145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ345-172145-

Aransas Islands-

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-172145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ246-172145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ247-172145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ347-172145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-172145-

Calhoun Islands-

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-172145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ232-172145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ241-172145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ231-172145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ240-172145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ229-172145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ230-172145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

338 AM CDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

85/87

