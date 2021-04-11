TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

_____

327 FPUS54 KCRP 110849

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

TXZ343-112200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ443-112200-

Nueces Islands-

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-112200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-112200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-112200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-112200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-112200-

Coastal Kleberg-

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-112200-

Kleberg Islands-

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-112200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-112200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-112200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-112200-

Aransas Islands-

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-112200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ246-112200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-112200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ347-112200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-112200-

Calhoun Islands-

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-112200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-112200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-112200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-112200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-112200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-112200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-112200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

WC/BF

_____

