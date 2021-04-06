TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

TXZ343-062145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-062145-

Nueces Islands-

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-062145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-062145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-062145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-062145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ342-062145-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature around

70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-062145-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-062145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-062145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ245-062145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-062145-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-062145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ246-062145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ247-062145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

south 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ347-062145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-062145-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-062145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ232-062145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ241-062145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ231-062145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ240-062145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-062145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-062145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

