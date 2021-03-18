TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

_____

799 FPUS54 KCRP 180842

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

TXZ343-182145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-182145-

Nueces Islands-

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-182145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-182145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-182145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-182145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-182145-

Coastal Kleberg-

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-182145-

Kleberg Islands-

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-182145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-182145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-182145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-182145-

Aransas Islands-

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-182145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-182145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-182145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-182145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-182145-

Calhoun Islands-

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-182145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-182145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-182145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-182145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-182145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-182145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-182145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

342 AM CDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

87/HAA

_____

