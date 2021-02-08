TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Nueces Islands-
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
Coastal Kleberg-
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of dense
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Kleberg Islands-
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Aransas Islands-
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Calhoun Islands-
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of dense
fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
329 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
