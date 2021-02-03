TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
TXZ343-032245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ443-032245-
Nueces Islands-
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-032245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ234-032245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-032245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ242-032245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ342-032245-
Coastal Kleberg-
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-032245-
Kleberg Islands-
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ344-032245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-032245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ245-032245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-032245-
Aransas Islands-
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-032245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-032245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-032245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-032245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ447-032245-
Calhoun Islands-
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-032245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-032245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-032245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ231-032245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ240-032245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ229-032245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ230-032245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
335 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
