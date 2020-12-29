TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
TXZ343-292215-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-292215-
Nueces Islands-
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-292215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ234-292215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ239-292215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ242-292215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ342-292215-
Coastal Kleberg-
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-292215-
Kleberg Islands-
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ344-292215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ244-292215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ245-292215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ345-292215-
Aransas Islands-
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west
25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-292215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ246-292215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ247-292215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ347-292215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-292215-
Calhoun Islands-
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ233-292215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ232-292215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ241-292215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ231-292215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ240-292215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ229-292215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ230-292215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
253 AM CST Tue Dec 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
