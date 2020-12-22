TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
TXZ343-222300-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to
35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ443-222300-
Nueces Islands-
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to
30 to 40 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ243-222300-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ234-222300-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-222300-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-222300-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ342-222300-
Coastal Kleberg-
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ442-222300-
Kleberg Islands-
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
40 mph increasing to north 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ344-222300-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-222300-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ245-222300-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-222300-
Aransas Islands-
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ346-222300-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-222300-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-222300-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ347-222300-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ447-222300-
Calhoun Islands-
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy,
cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to north 30 to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-222300-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-222300-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Light west winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-222300-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-222300-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ240-222300-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-222300-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ230-222300-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
311 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
