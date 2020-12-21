TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
TXZ343-212330-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ443-212330-
Nueces Islands-
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ243-212330-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ234-212330-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ239-212330-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ242-212330-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ342-212330-
Coastal Kleberg-
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ442-212330-
Kleberg Islands-
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ344-212330-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ244-212330-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ245-212330-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ345-212330-
Aransas Islands-
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ346-212330-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ246-212330-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ247-212330-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ347-212330-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ447-212330-
Calhoun Islands-
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ233-212330-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ232-212330-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing
to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ241-212330-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ231-212330-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ240-212330-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ229-212330-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ230-212330-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
