TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing
to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ443-262230-
Nueces Islands-
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-262230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ234-262230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ239-262230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ242-262230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ342-262230-
Coastal Kleberg-
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph increasing to
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ442-262230-
Kleberg Islands-
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ344-262230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-262230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ245-262230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-262230-
Aransas Islands-
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-262230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-262230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ247-262230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ347-262230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ447-262230-
Calhoun Islands-
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ233-262230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ232-262230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ241-262230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ231-262230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-262230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ229-262230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ230-262230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
324 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
