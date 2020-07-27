TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

TXZ343-272130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-272130-

Nueces Islands-

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-272130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-272130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-272130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-272130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-272130-

Coastal Kleberg-

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-272130-

Kleberg Islands-

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-272130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-272130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-272130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-272130-

Aransas Islands-

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-272130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ246-272130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-272130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-272130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-272130-

Calhoun Islands-

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-272130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-272130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-272130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-272130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ240-272130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-272130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ230-272130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

354 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

