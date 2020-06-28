TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

TXZ343-282145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-282145-

Nueces Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-282145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-282145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-282145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ242-282145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-282145-

Coastal Kleberg-

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-282145-

Kleberg Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-282145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-282145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-282145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-282145-

Aransas Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-282145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-282145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-282145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ347-282145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ447-282145-

Calhoun Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-282145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ232-282145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-282145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-282145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-282145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-282145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ230-282145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

321 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

