TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ443-032145-
Nueces Islands-
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ243-032145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ234-032145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ239-032145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
TXZ242-032145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ342-032145-
Coastal Kleberg-
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ442-032145-
Kleberg Islands-
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-032145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ244-032145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ245-032145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ345-032145-
Aransas Islands-
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-032145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ246-032145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ247-032145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ347-032145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-032145-
Calhoun Islands-
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ233-032145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ232-032145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
TXZ241-032145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
TXZ231-032145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
TXZ240-032145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
TXZ229-032145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
TXZ230-032145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
319 AM CDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.
