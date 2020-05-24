TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Nueces Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 70. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

Coastal Kleberg-

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Aransas Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

321 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

