TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
_____
147 FPUS54 KCRP 080842
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
TXZ343-082130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ443-082130-
Nueces Islands-
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Windy,
cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-082130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ234-082130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ239-082130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ242-082130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ342-082130-
Coastal Kleberg-
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ442-082130-
Kleberg Islands-
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ344-082130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ244-082130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ245-082130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ345-082130-
Aransas Islands-
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ346-082130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ246-082130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ247-082130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ347-082130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ447-082130-
Calhoun Islands-
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ233-082130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation less than 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ232-082130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ241-082130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ231-082130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ240-082130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ229-082130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-082130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LS/EMF
_____
