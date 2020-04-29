TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

TXZ343-292115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-292115-

Nueces Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ243-292115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-292115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-292115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ242-292115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ342-292115-

Coastal Kleberg-

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-292115-

Kleberg Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-292115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-292115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ245-292115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-292115-

Aransas Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ346-292115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ246-292115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-292115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ347-292115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-292115-

Calhoun Islands-

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ233-292115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-292115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ241-292115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

90. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ231-292115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ240-292115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ229-292115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ230-292115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

326 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a less than

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

