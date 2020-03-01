TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 29, 2020
_____
090 FPUS54 KCRP 010912
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
TXZ343-012230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ443-012230-
Nueces Islands-
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ243-012230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ234-012230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ239-012230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ242-012230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ342-012230-
Coastal Kleberg-
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ442-012230-
Kleberg Islands-
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ344-012230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ244-012230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance
of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ245-012230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ345-012230-
Aransas Islands-
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog
through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ346-012230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ246-012230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ247-012230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ347-012230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ447-012230-
Calhoun Islands-
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog
through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ233-012230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ232-012230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ241-012230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ231-012230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-012230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ229-012230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ230-012230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
312 AM CST Sun Mar 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TC/TMT
_____
