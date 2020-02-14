TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

