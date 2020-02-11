TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

533 FPUS54 KCRP 110938

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

TXZ343-112230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-112230-

Nueces Islands-

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-112230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ234-112230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-112230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-112230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-112230-

Coastal Kleberg-

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-112230-

Kleberg Islands-

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-112230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-112230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-112230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-112230-

Aransas Islands-

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-112230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-112230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-112230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-112230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-112230-

Calhoun Islands-

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-112230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-112230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-112230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-112230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-112230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-112230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-112230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

338 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TMT/EMF

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather