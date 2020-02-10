TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

002 FPUS54 KCRP 102129

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

TXZ343-111045-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-111045-

Nueces Islands-

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-111045-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog

late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ234-111045-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-111045-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-111045-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-111045-

Coastal Kleberg-

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early

morning, then a chance of showers late in the night. Areas of fog

late in the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-111045-

Kleberg Islands-

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early

morning, then a chance of showers late in the night. Areas of fog

through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-111045-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-111045-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-111045-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Areas of fog through the night.

A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-111045-

Aransas Islands-

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-111045-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog

through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

night. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-111045-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog

through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-111045-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog

through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-111045-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog

through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

night. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-111045-

Calhoun Islands-

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-111045-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-111045-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in

the night. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-111045-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Areas of fog late in

the night. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-111045-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-111045-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers late in the night.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-111045-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-111045-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather