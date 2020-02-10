TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
TXZ343-111045-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ443-111045-
Nueces Islands-
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ243-111045-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80.
TXZ234-111045-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ239-111045-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
north winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ242-111045-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ342-111045-
Coastal Kleberg-
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early
morning, then a chance of showers late in the night. Areas of fog
late in the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ442-111045-
Kleberg Islands-
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until early
morning, then a chance of showers late in the night. Areas of fog
through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ344-111045-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ244-111045-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ245-111045-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Areas of fog through the night.
A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the night. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ345-111045-
Aransas Islands-
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ346-111045-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog
through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
night. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ246-111045-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog
through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ247-111045-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog
through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ347-111045-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog
through the night. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
night. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ447-111045-
Calhoun Islands-
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy
fog in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ233-111045-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ232-111045-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late in
the night. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ241-111045-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Areas of fog late in
the night. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ231-111045-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ240-111045-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. A chance of showers late in the night.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around
60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-111045-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ230-111045-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
329 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light
north winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
