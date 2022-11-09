TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling to

around 80 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into

the upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling

into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and much cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

60s.

