TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ 461 FPUS54 KBRO 040858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TXZ253-042100- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ255-042100- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ355-042100- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ455-042100- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ252-042100- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ254-042100- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ354-042100- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ248-042100- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ249-042100- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ250-042100- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ353-042100- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ251-042100- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ351-042100- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ454-042100- Willacy Island- 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ451-042100- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather