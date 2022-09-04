TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

461 FPUS54 KBRO 040858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

TXZ253-042100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ255-042100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ355-042100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ455-042100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ252-042100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-042100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ354-042100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ248-042100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ249-042100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-042100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-042100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ251-042100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ351-042100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ454-042100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ451-042100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

