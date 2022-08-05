TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

666 FPUS54 KBRO 050858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

TXZ253-052100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-052100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ355-052100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ455-052100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 80s.

TXZ252-052100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-052100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ354-052100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ248-052100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ249-052100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-052100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-052100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-052100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ351-052100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ454-052100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ451-052100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

