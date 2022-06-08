TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

232 FPUS54 KBRO 080858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

TXZ253-082100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ255-082100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ355-082100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ455-082100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

80. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-082100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ254-082100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ354-082100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-082100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ249-082100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ250-082100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up

to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ353-082100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ251-082100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ351-082100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ454-082100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

80. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ451-082100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

