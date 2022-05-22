TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

737 FPUS54 KBRO 220857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

TXZ253-222100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ255-222100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ355-222100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ455-222100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-222100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ254-222100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ354-222100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-222100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-222100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-222100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-222100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-222100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-222100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ454-222100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ451-222100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

