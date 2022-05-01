TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022

592 FPUS54 KBRO 010857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

TXZ253-012100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ255-012100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ355-012100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ455-012100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy . Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-012100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ254-012100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ354-012100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-012100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ249-012100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ250-012100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ353-012100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ251-012100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ351-012100-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ454-012100-

Willacy Island-

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ451-012100-

Kenedy Island-

356 AM CDT Sun May 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

