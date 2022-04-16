TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022

_____

477 FPUS54 KBRO 160857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

TXZ253-162100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ255-162100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hazy this

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hazy in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ355-162100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy

with patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hazy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ455-162100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hazy

with areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy with areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-162100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up

to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ254-162100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hazy this morning.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hazy in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ354-162100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy

with patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hazy in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-162100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat

index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ249-162100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hazy this

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ250-162100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hazy in

the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ353-162100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ251-162100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hazy in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-162100-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy

with patchy fog this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hazy in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ454-162100-

Willacy Island-

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy

with areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hazy with areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ451-162100-

Kenedy Island-

356 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hazy

with areas of fog this morning. Breezy with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hazy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hazy with patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather