TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

569 FPUS54 KBRO 110858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

TXZ253-112100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

TXZ255-112100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ355-112100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ455-112100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-112100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs around 103. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ254-112100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around

90. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ354-112100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ248-112100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs around 102.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows around 70. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ249-112100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot. Less humid with highs around 101. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ250-112100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ353-112100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ251-112100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ351-112100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ454-112100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ451-112100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 70.

