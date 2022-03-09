TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ 528 FPUS54 KBRO 090957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 TXZ253-100300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ255-100300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ257-100300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-100300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ254-100300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ256-100300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ248-100300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ249-100300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ250-100300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. $$ TXZ353-100300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ251-100300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ351-100300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$