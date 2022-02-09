TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 _____ 251 FPUS54 KBRO 090957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 TXZ253-100300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ255-100300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ257-100300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ252-100300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ254-100300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ256-100300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ248-100300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ249-100300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ250-100300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ353-100300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ251-100300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ351-100300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$