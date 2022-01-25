TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

