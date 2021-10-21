TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

