TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

_____

349 FPUS54 KBRO 160857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ253-170300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-170300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-170300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ252-170300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ254-170300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-170300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-170300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

$$

TXZ249-170300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-170300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph until late

afternoon becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-170300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-170300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-170300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming north around

10 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather