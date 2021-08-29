TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021

_____

482 FPUS54 KBRO 290858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

TXZ253-300300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-300300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ257-300300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-300300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-300300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ256-300300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-300300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-300300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-300300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

15 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-300300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 15 mph late

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-300300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ351-300300-

Coastal Kenedy-

358 AM CDT Sun Aug 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather