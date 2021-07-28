TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

_____

863 FPUS54 KBRO 280858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

TXZ253-290300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ255-290300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-290300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-290300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ254-290300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-290300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-290300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104.

$$

TXZ249-290300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ250-290300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ353-290300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ251-290300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-290300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather