TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021 _____ 545 FPUS54 KBRO 040857 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 TXZ253-050300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ255-050300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ257-050300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ252-050300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ254-050300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ256-050300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ248-050300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ249-050300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ250-050300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ353-050300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ251-050300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ351-050300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .TUESDAY...Chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$