Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Fri Mar 12 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

