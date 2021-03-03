TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
TXZ253-040300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 15 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ255-040300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ257-040300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ252-040300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ254-040300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ256-040300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ248-040300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ249-040300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ250-040300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ353-040300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 15 mph
late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ251-040300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ351-040300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Wed Mar 3 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
