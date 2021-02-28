TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph late
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in
the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Light winds becoming
east around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas
of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Sun Feb 28 2021
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas
of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Chance of rain showers. Areas of fog through the day. Slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
