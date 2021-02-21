TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021
_____
805 FPUS54 KBRO 210956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
TXZ253-220300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-220300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast
around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-220300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ252-220300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-220300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-220300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ248-220300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-220300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ250-220300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-220300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-220300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-220300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Sun Feb 21 2021
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
southeast around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
